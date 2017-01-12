Huntington Police Search for Two 7-11 Thieves

Most read
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 04:29 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
HPD's Special Emphasis Unit arrested four woman on prostitution charges Wednesday in four separate hot spots for vice activity.
On Jan. 10 the HPD incident report includes a first degree robbery at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Sixth Avenue and the intersection of 16th Street and Buffington Avenue.
Among other incidents reported on Jan. 10 to HPD:
- Warrant execution at 3:34 p.m. at Tenth Street West and Madison Avenue;
- Grand larceny at 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Marcum Terrace;
- Burglary at 5:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Rotary Road;
- Petit larceny at 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Adams Avenue;
- Warrant execution at 11:47 p.m. in the 900 block of 24th Street.