Huntington Police Search for Two 7-11 Thieves

The Marshall University Police Department joined HPD in search for the suspects.

Huntington Police continue searching for two men who allegedly robbed the 7/11 Convenience Store in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue. The initial dispatch came about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. A photo released by Marshall University shows two suspects in dark clothing. One of them wore red pants.

HPD's Special Emphasis Unit arrested four woman on prostitution charges Wednesday in four separate hot spots for vice activity.

On Jan. 10 the HPD incident report includes a first degree robbery at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Sixth Avenue and the intersection of 16th Street and Buffington Avenue.

Among other incidents reported on Jan. 10 to HPD:

- Warrant execution at 3:34 p.m. at Tenth Street West and Madison Avenue;

- Grand larceny at 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Marcum Terrace;

- Burglary at 5:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Rotary Road;

- Petit larceny at 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Adams Avenue;

- Warrant execution at 11:47 p.m. in the 900 block of 24th Street.