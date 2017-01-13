Marshall to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 16-17

Along with the Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP, Marshall’s Office of Intercultural Affairs is sponsoring the annual traditional freedom march and birthday celebration Monday, Jan. 16. The university’s Office of Student Affairs will hold a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, by the John Marshall statue to continue the celebration of King’s memory.

Monday’s march will form at 4 p.m. at Elm Street and 9th Avenue in front of the 16th Street Baptist Church. The march will begin at 4:30 p.m., proceeding up 9th Avenue to 19th Street, left to 8th Avenue down to Hal Greer Boulevard, under the overpass to 5th Avenue and east to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A trolley will be available for those with difficulty walking.

The march will end at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse and at 5:30 p.m. the annual Martin Luther King Jr. observance program will take place, showcasing the MU Chamber Choir, Chautauqua-style portrayals, liturgical dance and more. This will be followed by a reception in the Playhouse lobby.

“Celebrating the history and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is vital to America’s world history,” said Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs. “It is important we remain conscious of the despair, struggles and hatred that millions of Americans experienced in our past. Unfortunately, this troubling ‘civil rights period’ still seems to linger and sometimes I wonder what is really happening in our great society. Dr. King voiced and practiced the importance of love for your brothers and sisters and today these values still resonate as critical to peace and harmony among all people. 2017 is a critical year to hear Dr. King’s voice again as we must all stand courageously for peace and togetherness.”

All of the Marshall and Huntington communities are encouraged to attend. To learn more about these events, contact the Office of Intercultural Affairs at 204-696-5430. Visit marshall.edu/intercultural to learn about future scheduled events.