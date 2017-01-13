Boone County heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for drug crime

Charleston, W.Va. – A Boone County man who sold heroin to an informant was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Christopher Priestley, 38, of Bloomingrose, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

On four occasions from July to December 2015, Priestley sold heroin to an informant working with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force. Priestley was a low-level distributor for a larger drug ring supplied by sources in Detroit that was operating in and around Seth in Boone County. Other defendants who have pleaded guilty as a result of this investigation and are awaiting sentencing include Daymeon Johnson, of Detroit, and Joyce Ann Zornes, Robert Buzzard, and Gregory Runion, all of Boone County.

This case was investigated by the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of pills and heroin in communities across the Southern District.