Unsigned Only Music Competition offers Prizes include a Grand Prize of $20,000 cash plus mentoring by record label executives

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:05 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Unsigned Only Music Competition offers Prizes include a Grand Prize of $20,000 cash plus mentoring by record label executives

For the first time ever, Unsigned Only Music Competition is offering a special promotion that offers free entries. Enter two songs ($35 @) , and get a third entry for free. Enter four songs, and get two additional free entries. Keep entering more songs, and get a free entry for every two entries you submit.

This is your chance to affordably enter many songs and show Unsigned Only the depth of your talent and who you are as an artist. This promotion lasts only until January 20, 2017, so enter now by clicking here.

Unsigned Only is designed for solo artists, bands, and singers all over the world who are unsigned to a major label record deal. Limiting the competition to unsigned artists levels the playing field for entrants because they are not competing with well-known artists, Grammy winners, or artists with a major label machine behind them.

The Grand Prize winner is awarded $20,000 USD in cash (plus additional prizes) and one-on-one mentoring by an elite group of record company executives. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to directly network with the top record company professionals and get advice, guidance, feedback, and networking opportunities. Prizes are also awarded to First and Second Place winners in each category.

Categories include AAA (Adult Album Alternative), AC (Adult Contemporary), Americana, Christian, Country, EDM, Folk/Singer-Songwriter, R&B/Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop/Top 40, Screen Shot (songs suitable for placement in film/TV/advertising/gaming); Teen (artists 18 years old or younger) and Vocal Performance. Unsigned Only accepts original and cover songs in all categories except Screen Shot which requires original music.

Unsigned Only is sponsored by: Berklee College Of Music; Celebrity Access; D'Addario; D'Angelico Guitars; Disc Makers; Eventric; Groove 3; Lurssen Mastering; Magix; Radio Airplay; PRA Audio Systems; Symphonic Distribution, and Valve Industries.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus