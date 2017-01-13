Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Department honors longtime faculty member with named scholarship
- Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Marshall University and West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to host economic recovery summit
- Bates, Vence Elected During Huntington Council Organizational Meeting; Firearms Ordinance in Preparation IMAGES
Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges
An arrest for a stolen auto and possession of a controlled substance occurred at the intersection of 26th St. and Fifth Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
A second fugitive from justice was arrested in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.
One man faces five charges including possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to utter, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing, obstruction of an officer and possession of a weapon. The arrest took place at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of 20th Street and 6th Avenue.
Two additional arrest were made for retaliation against a public official and battery on an officer.
Among incidents reported to HPD were:
- B & E Auto in the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue on Jan. 9 @1 a.m.
- Petit Larceny in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue on Jan. 9 @ 3:20 a.m.
These reports are a summary of data provided by the Huntington Police Department.