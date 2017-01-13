Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges

Huntington Police officers made 15 arrests in a period covering Jan. 10 @ 11:47 p.m. to Jan. 12 @12:14 a.m. As previously reported four women were arrested for first and second offense prostitution at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 4th Street, the intersection of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, the intersection of W. 5th Avenue and W. Tenth Street, and W. 7th Avenue and W. Fourth Street. Two of the women each face an additional charge: One for a fugitive from justice and another for execution of a warrant.

An arrest for a stolen auto and possession of a controlled substance occurred at the intersection of 26th St. and Fifth Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11.

A second fugitive from justice was arrested in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

One man faces five charges including possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to utter, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing, obstruction of an officer and possession of a weapon. The arrest took place at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of 20th Street and 6th Avenue.

Two additional arrest were made for retaliation against a public official and battery on an officer.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- B & E Auto in the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue on Jan. 9 @1 a.m.

- Petit Larceny in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue on Jan. 9 @ 3:20 a.m.

These reports are a summary of data provided by the Huntington Police Department.