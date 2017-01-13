BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue

 Friday, January 13, 2017 - 06:14 Updated 9 hours ago

Firefighters contained an apartment building fire in the 2500  block of Fourth Avenue which was reported about 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. All residents escaped injury. A rear apartment sustained heavy damage.

This blaze comes on the tenth anniversary of the deadly Emmons Junior Apartment fire that took nine lives. It's cause remains a mystery.

Both the Emmons Junior and Emmons Senior building (which sustained extensive smoke and water damage) were demolished.

