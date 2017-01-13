Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Department honors longtime faculty member with named scholarship
- Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Marshall University and West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to host economic recovery summit
- Bates, Vence Elected During Huntington Council Organizational Meeting; Firearms Ordinance in Preparation IMAGES
BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue
This blaze comes on the tenth anniversary of the deadly Emmons Junior Apartment fire that took nine lives. It's cause remains a mystery.
Both the Emmons Junior and Emmons Senior building (which sustained extensive smoke and water damage) were demolished.