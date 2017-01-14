Most read
Together We Rise Working Together Event Comes to HHS
Together We Rise was born out of the pain and necessity to address racism stemming from the killings in South Carolina at the Bethel AME church.
The conversation, which is organized by United Way of the River Cities and several community members, aims to build bridges among ethnic groups locally and work towards solutions by committing to being part of the change we hope to see in the Tri-state.
This event is the second of three conversations to address issues of racism in our community. It is open to the public, and children are welcome to attend.