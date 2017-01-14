Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- BREAKING: Fire Damages Apartment Building Overnight on Fourth Avenue
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Huntington Police Make 15 Arrests on 25 Charges
- Bates, Vence Elected During Huntington Council Organizational Meeting; Firearms Ordinance in Preparation IMAGES
MU’s Beta Alpha Psi recognized as Superior Chapter
Since 2003, Beta Alpha Psi has sought to encourage and give recognition to scholastic and professional excellence in the business information field, according to Bob Simpson, interim dean for the Lewis College of Business.
“Recognition as a Superior Chapter is an amazing accomplishment. Under the leadership of our college’s faculty advisor and accounting faculty member, Amanda Abbott-Thompson, the Kappa Phi Chapter has far surpassed the baseline requirements of Beta Alpha Psi and has excelled in the areas of leadership, academics and professionalism,” Simpson said.
Beta Alpha Psi is an international honorary organization for financial information students and professions. Marshall’s chapter has close to 20 members who are students in the Lewis College of Business. Abbott-Thompson said she hopes to see these numbers increase in the coming year.
“To achieve Superior Chapter status members must obtain at least 12 hours of professional development and 12 hours of community service. Additionally, the chapter is also required to participate in regional and national events,” Abbott-Thompson said.
Abbott-Thompson said as reward for the achievement, Marshall’s Beta Alpha Psi chapter will be recognized and given a monetary award at the annual national meeting Aug 3-5 in Anaheim, California.
To learn more Beta Alpha Psi, visit bap.org. For more information about Marshall’s Kappa Phi chapter in the Lewis College of Business, visit marshall.edu/cob.