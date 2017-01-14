MU’s Beta Alpha Psi recognized as Superior Chapter

Since 2003, Beta Alpha Psi has sought to encourage and give recognition to scholastic and professional excellence in the business information field, according to Bob Simpson, interim dean for the Lewis College of Business.

“Recognition as a Superior Chapter is an amazing accomplishment. Under the leadership of our college’s faculty advisor and accounting faculty member, Amanda Abbott-Thompson, the Kappa Phi Chapter has far surpassed the baseline requirements of Beta Alpha Psi and has excelled in the areas of leadership, academics and professionalism,” Simpson said.

Beta Alpha Psi is an international honorary organization for financial information students and professions. Marshall’s chapter has close to 20 members who are students in the Lewis College of Business. Abbott-Thompson said she hopes to see these numbers increase in the coming year.

“To achieve Superior Chapter status members must obtain at least 12 hours of professional development and 12 hours of community service. Additionally, the chapter is also required to participate in regional and national events,” Abbott-Thompson said.

Abbott-Thompson said as reward for the achievement, Marshall’s Beta Alpha Psi chapter will be recognized and given a monetary award at the annual national meeting Aug 3-5 in Anaheim, California.

To learn more Beta Alpha Psi, visit bap.org. For more information about Marshall’s Kappa Phi chapter in the Lewis College of Business, visit marshall.edu/cob.