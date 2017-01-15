Secretary Kiss returning to private sector

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – West Virginia Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Robert S. Kiss will be leaving the agency to return to the private sector next week.

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Robert “Bob” S. Kiss as Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Revenue on July 1, 2013. Kiss was a partner at Bowles Rice Attorneys At Law in Charleston practicing in the areas of tax, estate planning, and commercial law. Prior entering the private sector, he held several leadership positions within the House of Delegates, including House Finance Chairman from 1993 to 1996 and Speaker from 1997 to 2006.

“Despite the unprecedented economic challenges faced by this administration, I think with the passage of time, history will judge Governor Tomblin as the most fiscally responsible governor that has ever served this state,” Kiss said. “And I count myself as monumentally privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him to the benefit of West Virginia nearly all of my adult life.”

Kiss oversees 10 agencies including Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, Athletic Commission, State Budget Office, Division of Financial Institutions, Insurance Commissioner’s Office, Lottery Commission, Municipal Bond Commission, Office of Tax Appeals, Racing Commission and the State Tax Department.

“I have been blessed to have the support of a hard-working, creative and smart people within the Department of Revenue who only want the best for the Mountain State,” Kiss said. “Their commitment often goes unrecognized and unrewarded, but know that the people that comprise these agencies – from ABCA to Tax – work hard, work smart and deserve our gratitude.”

Kiss presided as the State Budget Director and the Governor’s designee for the Board of Treasury Investments, serving as chairman of the Investment Committee. He was also the Governor’s designee to the Water Development Board, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, and the Early Childhood Planning Taskforce. Additionally, Secretary Kiss served on the Retail Liquor Licensing Board and is the chairman of the Investment Management Board.