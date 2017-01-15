Huntington Police Net Eleven Individual Arrests Jan. 13 & Early Hours of Jan. 14

Huntington Police netted eleven individual arrests on 29 charges in a time frame from Jan. 13 at 12:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of Marcum Terrace for wanton endangerment and receiving and transferring stolen property to a malicious assault on Jan. 14 at 4:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Norway Avenue.

Two arrests were made at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of 21st St. and 8th Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They made a third arrest for wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of 15th Street. and Fourth Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 14.

At 12:50 a.m. Jan. 14 a man was charged with burglary and domestic battery.

Among incidents reported by HPD were a malicious assault at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 800 block of W. 14th Street , four auto break ins on Jan. 12 & 13, and an overdose on Jan. 13 at 1:53 a.m. in the 2800 block of Third Avenue.