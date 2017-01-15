Huntington Police Net Eleven Individual Arrests Jan. 13 & Early Hours of Jan. 14

Most read
Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 07:06 Updated 14 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Two arrests were made at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of 21st St. and 8th Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They made a third arrest for wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of 15th Street. and Fourth Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 14.
At 12:50 a.m. Jan. 14 a man was charged with burglary and domestic battery.
Among incidents reported by HPD were a malicious assault at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 800 block of W. 14th Street , four auto break ins on Jan. 12 & 13, and an overdose on Jan. 13 at 1:53 a.m. in the 2800 block of Third Avenue.