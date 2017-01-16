Two Possession Arrests, Two Warrants Executed by Huntinton Police

Huntington Police have arrested a man in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace at about 10:15 a.m. Jan 14 on four charges including possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, stalking, and B & E auto. At 8:09 p.m. they charge a man in the 500 block of 31st Street with possession of a controlled substance.

Two warrants were executed. One in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue and another in the 2800 block of Artisan Heights both on Jan. 14 at about 4 p.m.

Among incidents reported to HPD were an overdose at 8:43 p.m. in the 3200 block of Washington Blvd., a grand larceny at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Springdale Avenue, and Jan. 15 began with two batteries --- one in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue and the other at the intersection of 11th Street and Fourth Avenue.