Mountain State Supply Erupts in an Inferno

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 03:54 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Mountain State Supply Erupts in an Inferno

Huntington firefighters have been on the scene for over three hours at Mountain State Supply in the 200 block of 7th Avenue. The fire started with smoke visible from the roof at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Two hours later the flames and smoke were still seen from the residential area above Ritter Park.

Firefighters took a defensive stance on the blaze knowing that ammunition, propane and acetylene were  inside the  business now known as Mountain State Liquidation.

Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters have utilized numerous hydrants even from blocks away.

No injuries have been reported.

Seventh Avenue likely will remain blocked  Tuesday.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus