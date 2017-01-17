Most read
Mountain State Supply Erupts in an Inferno
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 03:54 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Firefighters took a defensive stance on the blaze knowing that ammunition, propane and acetylene were inside the business now known as Mountain State Liquidation.
Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters have utilized numerous hydrants even from blocks away.
No injuries have been reported.
Seventh Avenue likely will remain blocked Tuesday.