Huntington's Ultra Tight Fiscal Picture Slowly Leaks Outward

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told council members at the 2016 budget session that he was leaving a $2 million dollar hole in the budget for anticipated healthcare cost overruns. He took steps earlier to absorb up to a 40% line item bulge.

The previous council enacted a 57% sewer fee increase at the Dec. 27 meeting, where those opposed strongly hinted that other city employees faced budget crunches , even with the sewer fee remedy.

The Herald Dispatch has reported that a council Finance Committee has been added to the calendar which includes a work session and a 5 p.m. meeting of the public safety committee which will discuss limiting firearms at municipal structures.

Projections suggest a $1.8 million shortfall in health care and another $2 million for pension from actuarial adjustments at the state board.

Neither the police nor fire department have contracts. Buzz from negotiations have suggested retirement cuts and even declines in the number of personnel.

Bryan Chambers, communications director, has told the HD that both personnel and operational cuts have been "recommended" from the police and fire departments.

Say it ain't a re-run, but this could be laying a foundation for a series of fee increase proposals.

At last year's budget session , the Mayor said "backwards" was not an option, but, at the same time, driving the lower classes beyond the boundary through extreme fees favors one class --- the upper --- other others. Of course, no one counts the dealers , users and hookers most of whom don't pay the fees anyway.

On Facebook, a comment surfaced that at least one member of the new council was poised to support any fee increase proposed by the Mayor.