DEP Reminds Large Water Users of Reporting Requirements
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:10 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
As of Jan. 1, 2015, the new reporting threshold became 300,000 gallons withdrawn from surface or groundwater sources in a 30-day period. The new threshold brings West Virginia in line with the water withdrawal reporting requirements of most surrounding states. Anyone withdrawing at the 300,000-gallon threshold or higher must record water use data for each month so the data can be included in the annual Large Quantity User (LQU) survey that must be submitted between January 1 and March 31 each year.
It is the legal responsibility of any company or facility that withdraws 300,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period to report their total monthly water withdrawals to the WVDEP each year. Facilities participating in the LQU survey and registration shall provide the most accurate information available on monthly water withdrawals and future potential maximum withdrawals. Actual withdrawal amounts shall be established through metering, measuring, or alternative accepted scientific methods. Metering of the withdrawal is the preferred method for determination of monthly withdrawals.
For more DEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, be sure to connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.” For specific information about our REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan), West Virginia Project WET (Water Education for Teachers), West Virginia Watershed Improvement Branch, Youth Environmental Program and Human Resources initiatives, connect on Facebook.