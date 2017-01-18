Huntington's Been There, Done That; History Repeating Itself on Severe Shortfalls

Concerning a malicious assault in August 2016 at Marcum Terrace, HNN wrote, "Could this be a sign of deja-vu in an area targeted for improvement under the since expired federally funded Weed and Seed program?

When Tom McCallister was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Dec. 2016 Huntington City Council , HNN wrote of "deja vu" time at the Cabell County Courthouse referring to a protective order obtained by City Attorney Scott Damron against the then Republican candidate for Mayor?

Now, every five year "actuarial adjustments" have once again sliced and diced an already tethering on the brink Huntington City budget. Blair Taylor , executive director of the Pension Oversight Board, told the Herald Dispatch that he informed the city on September 9, 2016 that the five year audit included adjustments for longer life expectancies and a 0.5% drop in return on investments. These assessments resulted in contribution changes



A special meeting of Huntington City Council has been called for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to hear about the dire financial straits which at least some city officials have known since Taylor conveyed the bed news in September.

Both the Huntington Police and Fire Departments have indicated deep, deep cuts in personnel and services to contend with the shortfall.

Deja Vu is another word for history repeating itself. On October 26, 2011, council faced a similar ordeal under then Mayor Kim Wolfe. The result? A one time $100 municipal fee surcharge and a $5.00 per month refuse fee increase ($2.50 of which went to the Dietz Hollow landfill closure fund). In 2011, Scott Caserta led the dissent against the municipal service fee sur charge. Council members Rebecca Thacker and Teresa Loudermilk voted with Caserta.The refuse portion passed unanimously.

Pay attention to the story specifics. It appears that one element of Caserta's argument was adopted --- this time they waited until AFTER Christmas (and after Caserta finished his council term) to propose an increase using similar dire effects as successfully utilized for passage of the sewer increase i.e. your toilet won't flush properly......



Here's the story as it appeared in Oct 2011:

HUNTINGTON, WV (HNN) – Huntington City Council has passed two fee increases to assist in filling the budget gap by the updated state actuarial report which provides for police and fire pension fund contributions.

The Jim Insco sponsored refuse fee ordinance increases collection from $15.00 monthly to $20.00 monthly. It specifies that $2.50 will be used to cure the deficit in the enterprise fund account and that the remaining $2.50 will be used to fund the closure of the contaminated Dietz Hollow Land Fill for which the city currently pays “leche” costs to the state.

Mayor Wolfe suggested that a cost of living “rider” be built into the ordinance. However, Insco disagreed with Wolfe.

“The administration and council should look at [the cost] it regularly,” adding that the pensions remain a “noose around our neck [with] the landfill coming behind [in second place],” Insco said. “I would expect to see a line item to track and follow” these funds. Currently, Finance Director Deron Runyon indicated the city has between $1.4 and $1.5 million in a landfill closure account.

Councilman Scott Caserta asked that council and the administration take under advisement assessment of the contents of the landfill. Referring to the repeated stories by HNN on the Huntington Pilot (uranium processing) Plant, Caserta asked that these “allegations be given a serious look see” to determine whether the Department of Energy should be reimbursing the City of Huntington for cleanup of the landfill which was in operation during the time when the HPP was designated an atomic weapons facility.

During public comment, Tom McCallister agreed. “They [the Atomic Energy Commission now DOE] contaminated the dump [at Dietz Hollow],” asserting that the possible nuclear waste and other contaminants was why the state shut down the landfill in the first place.

In addition to the division of the rate increase, Caserta also complained, “This is too much of an increase all at once.”

Councilwoman Frances Jackson agreed.

“They can’t afford it,” she said referring to those on fixed incomes. Runyon said that providing “proof” of their low income would result in a reduction.

An earlier inquiry to consider monthly not quarterly billing was shot down as not cost effective. Runyon indicated that the city’s software could not now accommodate the monthly billing and further the postage bill would increase.

Responding to individuals who refuse to pay, Finance Chairman Steve Williams stressed “the city is going to have to come after collections” in every manner. He suggested garnishment in addition to liens. However, he duly noted that “the legislature has to give us the power and introduce legislation.” But, just introducing a bill is not enough, Williams continued. “They must put together a plan to get it passed.”

The refuse fee increase passed council unanimously.

MUNICIPAL SERVICE FEE

Under the ordinance a one-time $100 sur charge would be added to all municipal service accounts. This charge would sunset on July 1, 2012.

Councilman Jim Ritter objected to the increase.

“Council did not cause this problem. I hope council can brainstorm next year’s budget [because] Blair Taylor,[ director of the Municipal Pension Oversight Board,] said next year’s pension [fund] might be more than $10 million dollars. I’m not raising anymore fees.”

Caserta acknowledged that the sur-charge is a “temporary band-aide” and even though temporary, “$100 means a lot to me and my constituents.” He especially pointed out that it will impact the elderly and worse, it comes just prior to Christmas. “You can’t tell the public this is the last increase. Here’s another way: Step back into the real hourly wage world,” suggesting that increases target those of wealth.

Mayor Wolfe indicated that two large property owners within the city --- Marshall University and the Cabell County Board of Education --- would no longer receive a discount on their fees.

During public comment, Ron Legg told that he and multiple Altizer residents live outside the city limits i.e. beyond the floodwall. “With fee increases, we are up in arms. I refuse to pay the municipal fee knowing a portion goes to the floodwall. The fee is unconstitutional for our area and I welcome court action. I filed an August 10, 2010 appeal [with the city] and have not heard back.”

Plybon returned to the microphone and suggested , “Why don’t you cut 5% across the board?” (Editor’s note: Insco and council’s initial resolution upon learning of the shortfall was for an across the board 10% decrease in spending, which would have included personnel, except for elected public servants.

The sur-charge passed with dissenting votes from Teresa Loudermilk, Rebecca Thacker and Scott Caserta. Ms. Jackson took a lengthy pause before casting a yes weighing the impact of more city job cuts, if it did not pass. Council woman Sandra Clements and council man Russ Houck were absent.
















