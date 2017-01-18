Most read
Roane County man pleads guilty to federal methamphetamine crime
Rogers admitted that on October 2, 2016, he was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of his federal supervised release. At the time of his arrest, Rogers was found in possession of approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine and over $3,800 in cash. Rogers further admitted that it was his intent to distribute the methamphetamine in and around Kanawha County.
Rogers faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 13, 2017.
The case against Rogers was investigated by the United States Marshal Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.
This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.