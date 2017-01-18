Most read
Marshall Recreation Center hosting dodgeball tournament to knock out cancer
Campus Recreation is inviting the community to help Johnny knock out cancer. His dedication to the department while he was a Marshall student has inspired the employees there to help him raise money to help him in his fight.
Senior Chelsie Cooper, who has been working at the Rec since her first semester at Marshall, said, “At the end of the day this job isn’t just a job. We Are Marshall. A family that sticks together no matter the circumstances. One of our own is fighting cancer and we as a family want to bond together and do all we can to help.”
The registration fee is $5 per player with a maximum of six players per team. Additional donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to Gue and registration ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. The number of teams registered will determine if this will be a single- or double-elimination tournament.
“When I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer, the first question that ran through my head was, why me? Then I realized that I wouldn’t be going through this alone. The support has been pouring in. This tournament was a huge surprise to me and I can’t thank everyone who has put their time into this. Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers.”
To register, contact Chelsie Cooper by email at cooper300@marshall.edu, or visit the Marshall Recreation center website at www.marshallcampusrec.com.