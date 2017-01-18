Award-winning authors to speak at A.E. Stringer Series

Marshall University’s A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series 2017 will kick off the new year with award-winning authors Alison Umminger and Margaret Mitchell during a featured fiction event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

The event in the John Deaver Drinko Library will include readings from each author’s book, a Q-and-A with the authors and a book signing.

Umminger is a professor of English at the University of West Georgia, where she teaches 20th century literature and ceative writing. She is the author of American Girls, a Young Adult novel (Flatiron Press, 2016), and is an award-winning short-story writer whose work has appeared in Prairie Schooner, Crab Orchard Review and Hayden’s Ferry Review, among other literary magazines.

Mitchell is the author of the novel Pretty Is, released by Henry Holt in 2015, which The New York Times called “a stunning, multi-layered debut.” It was simultaneously published in the U.K. by Orion, followed by translations in German, Dutch, French and Romanian. Her short fiction has appeared in New Ohio Review, American Literary Review, Green Mountains Review, and elsewhere. Her story, “It Would Be Different If,” is included in The Bedford Introduction to Literature. She teaches English and creative writing at the University of West Georgia.

The free event is sponsored by the Department of English, the College of Liberal Arts and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

For more information, contact Dr. Sarah A. Chavez at 304-696-3341 or at chavezs@marshall.edu.