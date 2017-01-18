OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio―On January 17, 2017, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC ] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on February 10, 2017, to shareholders of record on January 27, 2017. This is the 29th consecutive quarter in which a $0.21 per common share regular dividend has been paid by OVBC to its shareholders.

“Ohio Valley Banc Corp. pays this dividend as a result of our Community First mission. Our people—more than ever before—are digging in and making the places in which we live and work better. We spent over 2,600 hours in community service last year. Your Company is making a real difference. Join us by reinvesting this dividend in a way that will benefit our local economy. When we support Community First, we all win,” said OVBC President and CEO Tom Wiseman.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.