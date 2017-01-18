Tamarack Foundation for the Arts to host Arts Business Think Tank

On February 11, the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts will host the Arts Business Think Tank, a convening for West Virginian artists and arts leaders, in Flatwoods, WV. Attendees will take part in a series of discussions to address challenges to growth for small creative enterprise in the state.

ABOUT KEYNOTE SPEAKER RON HINKLE

Ron Hinkle is an accomplished master glass artist who embodies great passion and appreciation for glass and the history of glass-making. After 20 years learning from masters while developing his own style and technique at Louie Glass in Weston, WV, Hinkle opened his own business, now known as Ron Hinkle Glass, in 1994. Ron Hinkle Glass, out of Buckhannon, WV, is sold in 37 states and has been displayed both nationally and internationally, including on the Christmas Pathway of Peace trees at the White House in Washington, DC, and at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA, where Hinkle crafted thousands of glass peaches for distribution to dignitaries and guests.



Hinkle’s work has been featured in The New York Times, Wild and Wonderful WV, WV Living, Golden Seal, Uniquely NCWV, Crafts Report, USA Today, Lifestyle Crafts Buyers Guide and All About Glass.



Hinkle is currently serving as VP of Operations for Blenko Glass in Milton, WV.