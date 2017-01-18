Most read
Tamarack Foundation for the Arts to host Arts Business Think Tank
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:40 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“This isn’t another meeting just for meeting’s sake,” says Alissa Novoselick, executive director of the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts. “Artists will have the opportunity to connect with others in their field, gain new skills, and take part in discussions to build actionable plans to improve their businesses and communities.”
The day will begin with a keynote address by Ron Hinkle, master artist and vice president of operations at Blenko Glass Company, followed by panel discussions focused on business fundamentals and online marketing, topics selected by artists who were invited to vote on the subjects they would most like to learn about at the event.
Afternoon activities include presentations by leaders of thriving creative communities in the state, followed by a facilitated discussion, “What’s Next for West Virginia Artists?” led by Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia, and Kent Spellman, former executive director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub, and presented in partnership with the West Virginia Center for Civic Life.
Registration and details may be found at www.tamarackfoundation.org/thinktank.
ABOUT KEYNOTE SPEAKER RON HINKLE
Ron Hinkle is an accomplished master glass artist who embodies great passion and appreciation for glass and the history of glass-making. After 20 years learning from masters while developing his own style and technique at Louie Glass in Weston, WV, Hinkle opened his own business, now known as Ron Hinkle Glass, in 1994. Ron Hinkle Glass, out of Buckhannon, WV, is sold in 37 states and has been displayed both nationally and internationally, including on the Christmas Pathway of Peace trees at the White House in Washington, DC, and at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA, where Hinkle crafted thousands of glass peaches for distribution to dignitaries and guests.
Hinkle’s work has been featured in The New York Times, Wild and Wonderful WV, WV Living, Golden Seal, Uniquely NCWV, Crafts Report, USA Today, Lifestyle Crafts Buyers Guide and All About Glass.
Hinkle is currently serving as VP of Operations for Blenko Glass in Milton, WV.