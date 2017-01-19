Most read
Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5
Please bring your head shot with you. You may also submit self-taped auditions (see website link for email). All info and submission instructions, including “Sides” (character breakdowns), are available at http://www.jcfilmsstore.org/audition.