Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5

 Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 02:37 Updated 12 hours ago

The feature film “Choices” is now casting for multiple roles at two open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2pm-4:30pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington.

Please bring your head shot with you. You may also submit self-taped auditions (see website link for email). All info and submission instructions, including “Sides” (character breakdowns), are available at http://www.jcfilmsstore.org/audition.

