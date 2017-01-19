Huntington Police, Fire, Public Works Employees Holding News Conference on City Hall Steps

Police and Fire chiefs have , as instructed, prepared recommendations that includes layoffs. The actual number seems in flux depending on time and source. An online petition which has gathered over 1,500 signatures stated 50 firefighters and 30 police officers.

Huntington has a four million dollar deficit and a crisis atmosphere looms. Except Blair Taylor, executive director of the Pension Oversight Board, told the Herald Dispatch that he informed the city on September 9, 2016 of two million in actuarial alterations.

WOWK reported that a total of nine police and fire positions are on the chopping block. A source indicated that all civilian employees of HPD have or will within days be terminated. That means less boots outside .

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 65, International Association of Professional Firefighters Local 289, and Local AFSCME 598 hold an 11 a.m. Jan. 19 news conference on the steps of Huntington City Hall, which comes six hours before the 5 p.m. Special Call meeting of Huntington City Council to discuss budget shortfalls. The Public Safety Committee meeting to discuss possibly banning weapons in municipal structures follows at 6:30 p.m.

Speaking of the 2011 crisis, then Mayor Kim Wolfe, told HNN "we stream lined local government and at the end of our term, there were approximately 40 less employees, but 24 additional police and I believe about ten additional fire fighters."



Wolfe added, "our priority was always to protect the citizens of Huntington, as a result, total crime was down 38% in four years."

At that time, the financial crisis did not put any police or fire layoffs on the table, according to Wolfe. Although the actuarial restatement caused the crisis, Wolfe recalled that Williams consistently attributed it to a finance department error.

"It was really no one's fault, certainly not Deron's. It was due to change of calculation of percentage," Wolfe explained.



The controversy over bridging the gap then included the 1% occupation (i.e. income) tax option, which Wolfe favored.

"The occupation tax was the answer," Wolfe told HNN Wednesday. " It would have been fair to everyone and user fee (tax) would have been eliminated. The occupation tax could have been deducted from federal taxes," Wolfe said.

However, that option does not remain on the Home Rule plate. The legislature nixed it as an option, before a Kanawha County Court ruled on its applicability. Many members of the public disfavored it also.





