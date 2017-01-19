Marshall School of Medicine names director of addiction services

Robert H. Hansen, a longtime executive leader in behavioral health and the nonprofit sector, has been named director of addiction services at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

Hansen, in the newly-created position, will coordinate patient services and help facilitate the growth and development of the School of Medicine’s response to the opioid crisis in Huntington and beyond.

“We are very pleased that Bob has chosen to work with us as we develop a multi-pronged approach to addressing the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our region,” said James B. Becker, M.D., vice dean for government relations, health care policy and rnal affairs at Marshall’s School of Medicine. “He has decades of experience in counseling and the mental health field, as well as in executive functions like operations and fiscal management that are imperative to building a comprehensive, collaborative approach to this rampant public health issue.”

Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine, said Hansen will work in concert with the new medical director and professor of addiction science at the school, a position that’s expected to be filled by summer 2017.

“As we continue to battle one of our country’s most pressing health issues, Marshall is committed to intensifying its efforts on all fronts,” Shapiro said. “We must address the current problems of addiction, the behaviors and physical health concerns, all the while looking toward the future and determining how to best treat the long-term health care ramifications.”

In his new role, Hansen, who retired from the Prestera Center in 2012 after 22 years of service, will help lay the groundwork for Marshall’s expanded work in the area of addiction science.

“I am very eager to help Marshall move the ball down the field in terms of its efforts to combat the opioid epidemic,” Hansen said. “The commitment to this public health issue by Marshall’s president, Dr. Jerry Gilbert, and Dr. Shapiro and other university leaders is second to none and I’m ready to see us make significant strides with our health care and community partners in the region.”

In addition to his work at Prestera, Hansen previously directed the Cabell Huntington Coalition for the Homeless and Recovery Point. He continues to serve as the volunteer operations manager for a private food pantry in Putnam County.

Hansen is a graduate of Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, and completed his master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling at Syracuse University in New York.