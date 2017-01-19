HPD Search for Blazer

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 04:15 Updated 10 hours ago
HPD Search for Blazer

The Huntington Police Department is searching for this early 1990s Chevrolet Blazer, black or dark in color with alloy wheels, that is believed to belong to a suspect in a series of crimes that occurred between January 9-15 in Huntington’s West End.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspect should contact Huntington Police Detective Stephen Fitz at 304-696-442

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus