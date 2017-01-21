WV Young Democrats Begin Mobilizing for 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Young Democrats (WVYD) held their first "Strategy Session to take West Virginia Forward" on Monday, after Governor Jim Justice's inauguration.

"We're here because we want to hear from you, our members, about what you want Democrats, especially Young Democrats, to focus on in the upcoming year," said Kristen Ross, President of WVYD. "We took the bold step in hiring an Executive Director to help us reach our goals, but we want your input into what our priorities should be." Among the 27 members present, a focused message and support for young Democrat candidates were the clear goals. "We need to show our fellow West Virginians what it really means to be a Democrat," said Cassandra Hill, Cabell County Young Democrat and candidate for Milton City Council. "We should be out in our communities, not just saying that we're the party of the people, but showing that we care about the working families in our state and we're not afraid to get our hands dirty in order to help them." The meeting on Monday was the first Strategy Session planned for 2017; to find out when and where the next one will be help, follow the West Virginia Young Democrats on Facebook, Twitter, or visit their website at www.WVYoungDems.com

