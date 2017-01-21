Secretary of State Warner Responds to Media Reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary Warner’s vision for the office will fundamentally transform and improve its operation for citizens, voters and businesses in West Virginia. Among the initiatives underway are:

· Modernize recordkeeping with a paperless system to improve efficiency and reduce costs;

· Update equipment, facilitate user-interface, and improve cyber security to provide an improved user experience.

· Vastly improve outreach to county officials and business owners, providing training and support as needed by way of field representatives.

· Clear voter rolls of deceased and duplicate voters to reduce fraud and irregularities.

· Provide timely resolution of complaints which languished under the prior administration.

Unfortunately, in our four days in office, this new administration has instead been harangued by inaccurate claims of wrongful termination by a trial lawyer, and sabotaged by intentional acts by prior officials of this office. While taxpayers deserve a peaceful transition of power once elections are over, the prior Secretary of State’s administration has done anything but yield a smooth transition.

Here are the facts:

· With respect to personnel matters, we vigorously deny the allegations that employees not retained were illegally or improperly “fired.” Unlike the former officeholder, we will not discuss specifics as these issues remain, at their core, personnel matters potentially subject to privacy concerns and, as threatened repeatedly in the press, potential litigation. Yet, we eagerly await the opportunity to introduce to the people of West Virginia our office staff, including the majority of the staff who were retained, as the public will see a very experienced, diverse, energetic and talented Secretary of State’s staff already performing assigned duties. Our office is completely open, and we invite the public to visit as the opportunity presents itself for a social call.

The reference to sabotage above includes the following intentional acts:

· We are deeply disturbed by former Secretary of State Tennant allowing taxpayer office space for a private sector trial lawyer to set up shop and solicit business from employees inside the State Capitol.

· This trial lawyer and his wife both provided maximum donations to Secretary Tennant’s campaign. And, in an apparent attempt to elevate his profile to receive an appointment as a Kanawha County Commissioner, the attorney went on statewide media outlets to discuss his spurious, slanderous and malicious claims.

· Despite a signed acknowledgement by the outgoing Deputy Secretary of State that any and all records would be retained, the former Secretary of State executive level management disposed of emails, phone records, faxes and profiles.

· Just hours before the former administration ended, staff members threw away bins of envelopes, stationery and other office supplies. The potential fraud, waste and abuse could have been in the order of magnitude of thousands of dollars, not to mention the hindrance to the on-going function of this office. Thanks to the vigilant work of current staff, most of these items were retrieved and reconfigured to continue our mission to serve the people of West Virginia.

· Secretary Tennant ordered the online business portal be taken offline in the final minutes of her regime — an act intended to disrupt the incoming administration and thwart on-line registrations of new businesses and updating of current businesses. To override this order, and to provide continuity to office functions, Mac Warner was sworn in at 12:01 a.m. on January 16, 2017. In this way, he had official authority to restore service to the feature within minutes of Tennant’s shutdown. In anticipation of this potential obstacle to a seamless transition by the prior administration, over 1,200 businesses formed and/or filed necessary reports on Inauguration Day alone, businesses that would have otherwise had to wait.

Secretary Warner was elected to represent the Office of the Secretary of State of West Virginia honorably and professionally – and that is what he will to do each and every day. The activity described above demonstrates a politically-driven agenda by the former administration that is now taking up valuable time and resources from the new team tasked with moving this State forward. It is time for the former administration to respect the will of the people of West Virginia expressed clearly through the election process, and let the new administration do the work and the will of the people. We do not intend to continue entertaining this media-driven gamesmanship and look forward to its end.