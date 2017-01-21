Marshall University Research Receives Coal Country Grant

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that Marshall University Research Corporation has received a grant of more than $1.3 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties.

The grant of $1,325,655 aims to improve public health and access to care in rural coal communities. A team from Marshall University will work to train at least 26 new community health workers, thanks to this grant. These healthcare workers will help improve care and treatment plans for high-risk patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD, and other illnesses.

“Access to care is a critical issue in Appalachia. This grant will help train new community health workers, who will work hand in hand with local physicians and nurses to provide comprehensive care for patients. These funds will make a real difference in improving care and health throughout our coal communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Local participating partners include Community Care of West Virginia (Clay, Harrison, Upshur and Webster counties), Big Sandy Health Care (Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky), and the Athens City/County Health Department (Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio).

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Jenkins helped secure $50 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission to invest in Appalachia, as well as $15 million for the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help coal communities hurt by the downturn in coal.