Most read
- UPDATED: Police, Fire Leadership Attribute Mismanagement for Possible Deep, Scary Cuts
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Mayor Williams "unfamiliar" with alleged benefit cuts; Huntington "under" budget
- LOCATION CHANGE: Inaugural Private Party Planned for Schlotzsky's
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Colley Testified Nuke Worker Compensation Protocol Broken
Marshall University Research Receives Coal Country Grant
The grant of $1,325,655 aims to improve public health and access to care in rural coal communities. A team from Marshall University will work to train at least 26 new community health workers, thanks to this grant. These healthcare workers will help improve care and treatment plans for high-risk patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD, and other illnesses.
“Access to care is a critical issue in Appalachia. This grant will help train new community health workers, who will work hand in hand with local physicians and nurses to provide comprehensive care for patients. These funds will make a real difference in improving care and health throughout our coal communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.
Local participating partners include Community Care of West Virginia (Clay, Harrison, Upshur and Webster counties), Big Sandy Health Care (Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky), and the Athens City/County Health Department (Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio).
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Jenkins helped secure $50 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission to invest in Appalachia, as well as $15 million for the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help coal communities hurt by the downturn in coal.