Marshall Health and School of Medicine welcome new faculty physicians
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 04:31 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
- Amro Y. Al-Astal, M.D., a fellowship-trained pulmonologist and critical care specialist, joined the department of internal medicine and the medical staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Al-Astal graduated from medical school at the University of Hamburg in Germany and completed both residency and fellowship training at the University of Toledo, formerly the Medical College of Ohio. He is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians as well as a Fellow with the American College of Chest Physicians. He is accepting new patients in the offices of Marshall Internal Medicine, located in the Byrd Clinical Center. For appointments, please call 304-691-1000.
- John E. Dinsmore, M.D., a fellowship-trained pediatric surgeon, is joining the department of surgery and the medical staff of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Dinsmore graduated from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed a residency in general surgery at West Virginia University Hospitals and Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He also completed a fellowship at West Virginia University Hospitals and the University of British Columbia. He is accepting new patients in the offices of Marshall Surgery, located at the Marshall University Medical Center. For appointments, please call 304-691-1200.
- Cynthia L. Massey, M.D., a fellowship-trained neonatologist, joins the department of pediatrics and the medical staff of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Massey graduated from medical school at West Virginia University, completed a residency in pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina and a fellowship in neonatology there as well. Massey most recently served as director of neonatal services at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. For more information, please call 304-691-1300.
- Mary C. Murphy, D.O., a certified occupational medicine specialist, has joined the department of family and community health and the medical staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Murphy is also certified as an independent medical examiner and forensic physician. She graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed a residency in occupational medicine at the University of Iowa. For appointments, please call 304-691-1100.