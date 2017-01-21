Most read
- UPDATED: Police, Fire Leadership Attribute Mismanagement for Possible Deep, Scary Cuts
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Mayor Williams "unfamiliar" with alleged benefit cuts; Huntington "under" budget
- LOCATION CHANGE: Inaugural Private Party Planned for Schlotzsky's
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Colley Testified Nuke Worker Compensation Protocol Broken
Huntington Sues Opioid Distributors
Huntington is the first city and among the first group of political subdivisions in West Virginia to file this type of claim. The city retained Charleston attorney Charles R “Rusty” Webb to represent it in this action.
The lawsuit was filed against Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney, AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corp. It alleges the defendants have caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic and will continue to cause the City of Huntington to spend substantial sums of public funds to deal with the consequences of the opioid epidemic that is fueled by the defendants' illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications. Huntington seeks damages for reimbursement of expenses related to public safety.
The City of Huntington retained Webb on a contingency fee basis, meaning it will not incur any costs unless the case is settled or a judgment is achieved.