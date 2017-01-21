Huntington Sues Opioid Distributors

“The citizens in our city, our region and our state are living a nightmare that was avoidable,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Profits have been pocketed while our community has been left with the fallout and stigma of the opioid epidemic.”

The City of Huntington filed a lawsuit in Cabell Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, against three distributors of opioid drugs.

Huntington is the first city and among the first group of political subdivisions in West Virginia to file this type of claim. The city retained Charleston attorney Charles R “Rusty” Webb to represent it in this action.

The lawsuit was filed against Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney, AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corp. It alleges the defendants have caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic and will continue to cause the City of Huntington to spend substantial sums of public funds to deal with the consequences of the opioid epidemic that is fueled by the defendants' illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications. Huntington seeks damages for reimbursement of expenses related to public safety.

The City of Huntington retained Webb on a contingency fee basis, meaning it will not incur any costs unless the case is settled or a judgment is achieved.