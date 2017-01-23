Most read
Huntington Awaits Plans for Curtailing Budget Overages
Eastham told HNN that $700,000 represented the 5% mandated cut from the already lean department budget. He added that a "cost overrun" of about $80,000 on the boat housing facility at Harris Riverfront Park contributed too.
Ray Canafax, union president, appeared to suggest that department leaders had not made prior cuts as they would have impacted the national safety staffing radio for fire apparatus.
Following the meeting, Mayor Steve Williams immediately stopped use of unscheduled overtime which assists in keeping the department at the agreed staffing level of 28.
Canafax explained that had the cut been in effect days before at the Mountain State Liquidator inferno, it would have likely spread to other buildings. Canafax warned that short staffing opens the department to injuries suffered from fatigue at fire scenes.
Council Vice Chairman Alex Vence cast a calming, steady tone into the foray of layoff panic.
He said that once plans are presented all will work together to solve the budget crisis likely without the most dire cuts.
Council woman Joyce Clark inquired about the prospect of running a 'casual deficit' on submission to the state. By law, a municipality could run a deficit amounting to 1.5% of the total budget. For Huntington's current fiscal circumstance, the amount would approach about $1.5 million dollars.
On Sunday, the newly formed League of Principled Citizens discussed a letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice requesting that the state auditor's office investigate the city's financial status.
Mayor Williams has reiterated that he has not asked for fire and police department layoffs. He asked for a plan to curtail the shortfalls.
Huntington City Council meets Monday January 23, but on Thursday Williams indicated that a plan likely would not be ready by that time.