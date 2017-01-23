W.Va. AG Consumers to Be Wary of Grandparent Scam

Most read
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 02:43 Updated 23 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild. They often claim to be out of state or country and in dire need of money due to an emergency.
“Most grandparents are incredibly generous and would do anything to help a grandchild in trouble,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Those receiving such calls must be cautious. Think carefully before handing over money in this situation.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recently received reports of the scam circulating in the state. Other popular times for the scam to surface are during vacation season and when students head off to college.
Scammers rely on the good-will of grandparents to shield grandchildren from potential punishment. This may result in those receiving such calls deciding not to check with the child’s parents.
Consumers can follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim:
- Stay calm and don’t react out of immediacy.
- Get a call-back number.
- Call the grandchild’s known number or other family members to see if there really is an emergency.
- Never give bank routing numbers or credit card numbers to anyone via phone.
- Be skeptical of any request for a wire transfer or to use a pre-paid debit card, regardless of who the requestor says they are.
- Do not wire money until a third party verifies the alleged child really is in trouble. Check local jails and/or hospitals.