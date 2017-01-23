HMDA Meets Monday Afternoon

 Monday, January 23, 2017

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority meets Monday, Jan. 23 @ 4 p.m. in Huntington City Council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

The HMDA agenda includes a review of November and December 2016 financial statements.

Executive Director Tom Bell will deliver a report at least part of which will result in HMDA entering an executive session.

