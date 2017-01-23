Most read
Black History Month to be observed in a variety of ways at Marshall
2017 Black History Month Events
Thursday, Feb. 2 – “Mis-Education Revisited for Today’s Audience: African American students reinterpret Woodson’s 1933 book, “The Mis-Education of the Negro.” 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Friday, Feb. 3 – “Negro Motorist Green Book,” Calvin Ramsey, New York playwright. 7 p.m., Drinko Library 402. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu
Sunday, Feb. 5 – The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast. 2 p.m., John Marshall Room, Memorial Student Center. $7 students; $10 other adults. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Former Ashland Oil Inc. Foundation president Charles Whitehead relives his days helping the community and the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation support the Woodson statue. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Friday, Feb. 10 – Freda Payne: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. 7:30 p.m., Keith-Albee. Tickets available at Marshall Artists Series box office. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu
Wednesday, Feb. 15 – “The Emancipation Proclamation as Sacred Text,” Dr. Joseph Tucker Edmonds, assistant professor, Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, Department of Religious Studies and Programs in Africana Studies. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Monday, Feb. 20 – “Loving,” documentary about historic case involving black-white relationships. 4 p.m., Room 402, Drinko Library. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – “History from a Journalist’s Perspective,” Linda Shockley, managing director, Dow Jones News Fund. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Friday, Feb. 24 – Annual Diversity Breakfast. 7:30 a.m.-8:50 a.m., Don Morris Room, Memorial Student Center. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu
Monday, Feb. 27 – “Removal of Confederate Monuments and Symbols,” Dr. David Trowbridge, associate professor and director, African and African American Studies, Marshall University, 6 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Wednesday, Feb. 1-Tuesday, Feb. 28 – West Virginia African American History photographs on display all month, Drinko Library. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu
Three Marshall University students in the School of Art and Design have been recognized in the lyceum’s 2017 Black History Month Poster Contest, which took place last month. The winner is Phuong (Emma) Mai Bui, who will receive $100 and a certificate. Leah K. Gore and Moriah Janice Lockhart, who have received honorable mention, each will receive $50 and a certificate.