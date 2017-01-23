Black History Month to be observed in a variety of ways at Marshall

Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will assume responsibility in February for programs observing Black History Month at the university, with support from the following Marshall units: Academic Affairs, College of Arts and Media, John Deaver Drinko Academy, Student Affairs, Marshall Libraries, Intercultural Affairs, School of Art and Design and School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

2017 Black History Month Events

Thursday, Feb. 2 – “Mis-Education Revisited for Today’s Audience: African American students reinterpret Woodson’s 1933 book, “The Mis-Education of the Negro.” 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Friday, Feb. 3 – “Negro Motorist Green Book,” Calvin Ramsey, New York playwright. 7 p.m., Drinko Library 402. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu

Sunday, Feb. 5 – The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast. 2 p.m., John Marshall Room, Memorial Student Center. $7 students; $10 other adults. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Former Ashland Oil Inc. Foundation president Charles Whitehead relives his days helping the community and the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation support the Woodson statue. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Friday, Feb. 10 – Freda Payne: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. 7:30 p.m., Keith-Albee. Tickets available at Marshall Artists Series box office. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – “The Emancipation Proclamation as Sacred Text,” Dr. Joseph Tucker Edmonds, assistant professor, Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, Department of Religious Studies and Programs in Africana Studies. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Monday, Feb. 20 – “Loving,” documentary about historic case involving black-white relationships. 4 p.m., Room 402, Drinko Library. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – “History from a Journalist’s Perspective,” Linda Shockley, managing director, Dow Jones News Fund. 4 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Friday, Feb. 24 – Annual Diversity Breakfast. 7:30 a.m.-8:50 a.m., Don Morris Room, Memorial Student Center. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu

Monday, Feb. 27 – “Removal of Confederate Monuments and Symbols,” Dr. David Trowbridge, associate professor and director, African and African American Studies, Marshall University, 6 p.m., Drinko Library Atrium. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 1-Tuesday, Feb. 28 – West Virginia African American History photographs on display all month, Drinko Library. Contact: Burnis R. Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu

Three Marshall University students in the School of Art and Design have been recognized in the lyceum’s 2017 Black History Month Poster Contest, which took place last month. The winner is Phuong (Emma) Mai Bui, who will receive $100 and a certificate. Leah K. Gore and Moriah Janice Lockhart, who have received honorable mention, each will receive $50 and a certificate.