Former medical resident establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship

Venkatesh Nadar, M.D., a former resident physician at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has pledged to endow a scholarship for medical students through the school’s Adopt a Medical Student program.

Nadar, who trained at the school as an internal medicine resident from July 1987 to June 1990 and as a cardiology fellow from July 1990 to June 1993, created the scholarship fund in honor of his parents. The Kadiresan Sannasi & Mallikai Pushpam Nadar Family Foundation Scholarship will support a first-year medical student with financial need. The scholarship is renewable up to three years pending normal academic progress.

Born in Tamil Nadu in southern India during the sunset of the British empire, Nadar’s parents struggled to provide for their five children. However, through hard work and perseverance, all became well educated. Three, including Nadar, went to top medical schools in India, but Nadar had bigger aspirations. Since he was a young boy, he had wanted to live in the United States. To him, it was the land of opportunity.

“Marshall University played a pivotal role in my life by giving me the chance to realize my dreams in this great country,” Nadar said. “I am honored to be able to support the next generation of doctors and to ensure that they can have the same opportunities that I did.”

For more information on the scholarships or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, at 304-691-1711 or go to https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/.