W.Va. AG Collaboration Prosecutes Ponzi Scheme, Nets Significant Prison Sentence

WHEELING — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office’s involvement in breaking up a Ponzi scheme led to more than a decade in prison for a woman from Ohio.





The defendant, Donna S. Brown, 65, of Clarington, Ohio, received a 10-year, 1-month federal prison sentence Monday for defrauding investors of more than 800 investment accounts totaling more than $31 million.



Brown, who previously ran Budget Finance Company of New Martinsville, West Virginia, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. The company operated as a licensed consumer loan business, in addition to an unlicensed investment company that lured potential investors with the promise of annual returns of 8 to 12 percent.



The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office assisted federal prosecutors by identifying approximately 200 investors and forwarding their information to investigators.



“These efforts helped strengthen the federal government’s case,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I applaud our Consumer Protection Division, investigators and others, in bringing this case to a close.”



U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman alleges Brown used money from new investors to pay existing ones, as no substantial investment source existed to account for more than 800 investment accounts with investments exceeding $31 million.



Actual losses in the case currently are estimated to be somewhere between $9.5 million and $25 million, and the crimes resulted in substantial financial hardship to many of the investor/victims.



Brown abruptly closed the doors of Budget Finance without warning in November 2015.



Others involved in the case include Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and several federal agencies, along with West Virginia State Auditor Lisa Hopkins, West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions Acting Commissioner Dawn Holstein and Wetzel County Prosecutor Tim Haught.



U.S. Senior Judge Frederick P. Stamp presided in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

