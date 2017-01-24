Library hosts book and bake sales

The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library and the Tri-State Literacy Council will have a book sale and bake sale Thursday, Feb. 2, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers that day will have an opportunity to purchase a treat from the bake sale and get a $1-off coupon for a purchase at the book sale.

Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted each year, go to help support library needs. Proceeds from the bake sale go to support local adult learners and volunteer tutors taking part in the Literacy Council’s program.

The book sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. The sale will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and CDs, LP records and magazines. On Saturday, shoppers will be able to fill a plastic bag with books for only $3. (Only bags provided at the sale can be used.)

For more information, call the library at (304) 528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus