Huntington Police Search for Shooter of Two Ninth Avenue Victims

 Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 04:19 Updated 44 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington Police search for a suspect that shot one man in the head and the other in the arm following a shooting in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue reported about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday , Jan. 24.

No word on the condition of the two victims. Police have not yet released details on a possible suspect.

