No Layoff Decisions on Looming Huntington Deficit; Police Car Purchase Put Off

Huntington City Council finally heard from the public for the first time since potential devastating personnel cuts in the Huntington Police and Fire Departments became public.

Mayor Steve Williams presented no plan for reducing the $4.8 million dollar deficit, of which $400,000 comes from HPD overspending and $1.1 million from HFD overspending, apparently mostly overtime.

Williams stated, "I am doing everything. (Police) Chief Ciccarelli, Interim (Fire) Chief Rader and our staff are doing everything we can to avoid layoffs."

The deficit has led to speculation that up to one third of each department's personnel could be sliced.

At the meeting, Rader acknowledged what former chief Carl Eastham had already explained --- the department had continued to use overtime despite cuts to maintain the 28 person national staffing minimum.

"To keep jobs secure we have stopped unscheduled overtime, but if (staffing) falls below a certain number, we will have overtime," Rader said, adding , "we are still trying to find that magic number where we can modify services but make sure that we provide the best services."

She told council members and the public that "I have been here 22 years and budget issues are nothing new at the fire department. I am confident that we will be able to do what we are sworn to do and that is to save lives and property and manage the budget."

Despite only 23 staffing stations Monday, Rader explained that 28 or 29 will be on duty when no one is on vacation or sick. The memorandum stops unscheduled OT.

Outspoken public members such as David "Alligator Jackson" Williams who described Fifth Avenue " as a good neighborhood for Batman or Superman because there is always something going on."

Steve Davis, a former candidate for Mayor, has sent a letter to WV Governor Jim Justice asking that the state auditor investigate Huntington's financing.

Activist Tom McCallister recalled a budget crisis over 20 years ago when the then auditor said, according to McCallister, they only look for luxury personal items such as mink coats.

Meantime, the City of Huntington released a statement concerning fire department operations:

"The leadership of the Huntington Fire Department is managing its budget deficit so that there is no cut in service.

None of the city’s six fire stations have been shut down.

The Fire Department is currently operating with 23 firefighters and one shift supervisor. The Department normally has 27 firefighters and one shift supervisor staffed on a shift.

There are nine front-line response vehicles at the city’s six fire stations – six engine trucks, two aerial (ladder) trucks, and one heavy rescue truck. When staffing falls to its current levels, one of the aerial trucks is taken out of service.

It should be noted that the other aerial truck is still operational and that the shift supervisor could place the second aerial truck back into service if deemed necessary."

By contrast, firefighters posted on their FB page:

"Your City of Huntington Fire Fighters are working short 4 people today, leading to the closure of Tower 1 due to lack of manpower. Tower 1's primary job at a fire is to search for trapped occupants and remove them to safety.

Don't feel safe? Call Mayor Williams at 304-696-5540 and tell him that you oppose cuts to public safety."

A similar post elaborated on the perspective of short staffing:

"Your local fire station may still be open but it does not mean that the fire trucks are staffed. Tower 1 remains parked and unavailable to respond to emergencies. This fire truck has important tasks such as placing ladders, removing smoke from buildings, and searching for trapped occupants on fire scenes. Rotating company closures endanger the lives of our citizens and our fire fighters."

Huntington City Council voted to indefinitely postpone vote on the purchase of three new police vehicles. Funds would have come from insurance proceeds and asset forfeiture.

Council has no voting input on how the budget is managed. They weigh in only if a fee or tax increase is requested. Mayor Williams has threatened to veto any increase.