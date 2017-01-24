Most read
- Man Dies After Double Shooting on Huntington's Ninth Avenue
- No Layoff Decisions on Looming Huntington Deficit; Police Car Purchase Put Off
- Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
- W.Va. AG Collaboration Prosecutes Ponzi Scheme, Nets Significant Prison Sentence
- Former office manager of Mountain State Justice pleads guilty for embezzling over $1.5 million
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding the Hiring Freeze
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Former medical resident establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement
Based on these principles, and by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby direct you to withdraw the United States as a signatory to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), to permanently withdraw the United States from TPP negotiations, and to begin pursuing, wherever possible, bilateral trade negotiations to promote American industry, protect American workers, and raise American wages.
You are directed to provide written notification to the Parties and to the Depository of the TPP, as appropriate, that the United States withdraws as a signatory of the TPP and withdraws from the TPP negotiating process.
You are authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.
DONALD J. TRUMP