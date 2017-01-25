Cross Lanes man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man who sold drugs while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a heroin charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darrell Spicer, 60, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Spicer admitted that on June 15, 2016, he sold what he believed to be heroin to a confidential informant working with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Based on the controlled drug buy, a detective from the Sheriff’s Tactical Operations Patrol (STOP) Team obtained a search warrant for Spicer’s residence in Cross Lanes. While searching Spicer’s residence, officers discovered heroin and over $7,000 in cash, which included pre-recorded buy money used in the controlled purchase. Spicer was present during the search and admitted that the drugs belonged to him and that the money was from illegal drug activity.

Spicer faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25, 2017.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department’s STOP Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.