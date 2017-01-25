Huntington Moves to Electronic Bidding Process

In an effort to make the solicitation process more efficient and cost effective for vendors, the City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com.

Secure, electronic bidding allows vendors to:

-- Eliminate late bids due to weather, mail and traffic delays

-- Minimize bid disqualifications due to omissions

-- Reduce costs removing delivery, printing, and resource costs

-- Submit bids and rebids until the last minute

-- Download bid documents, including plans, for free

-- Validate bid bonds online

Vendors can learn more information about the electronic bidding process at the Bid Express vender resources page, www.bidexpress.com/vendor_resources, or at the City of Huntington website, http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/bids.

For additional guidance, contact Bid Express toll free at 888-352-2439 (select option 1) or via email at support@bidexpress.com. Questions also can be directed to Kim Bailey, purchasing director for the City of Huntington, at 304-696-5590 or via email at baileyk@cityofhuntington.com.