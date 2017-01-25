Most read
Huntington Moves to Electronic Bidding Process
Secure, electronic bidding allows vendors to:
-- Eliminate late bids due to weather, mail and traffic delays
-- Minimize bid disqualifications due to omissions
-- Reduce costs removing delivery, printing, and resource costs
-- Submit bids and rebids until the last minute
-- Download bid documents, including plans, for free
-- Validate bid bonds online
Vendors can learn more information about the electronic bidding process at the Bid Express vender resources page, www.bidexpress.com/vendor_resources, or at the City of Huntington website, http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/bids.
For additional guidance, contact Bid Express toll free at 888-352-2439 (select option 1) or via email at support@bidexpress.com. Questions also can be directed to Kim Bailey, purchasing director for the City of Huntington, at 304-696-5590 or via email at baileyk@cityofhuntington.com.