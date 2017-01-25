Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request

Scott Caserta, former chairman of Huntington City Council and former three term councilman, has agreed with a proposal by former Mayoral candidate, Steve Davis, asking for a state audit of Huntington's finances.

"It certainly can't hurt," Caserta told HNN. "It's a systemic problem that the Mayor wants to lay in the lap of his department heads. If you recall budget sessions of years past, City Council questioned each department head individually on each line item.

"Mayor Williams stepped in and sat at the table alone, would not let his department heads speak, and fielded all questions concerning budgetary matters from council on his own. He took complete control and mastered the direction of each years budget during budget sessions through these tactics."

Caserta and Williams scuffled over budget recommendations during his aborted second term as council chair in 2015. The District 7 representative was removed as chairman after he asked the prosecuting attorney to look into the pay out to former police chief, Skip Holbrook.

With the exception of Rebecca Thacker, council members admonished Caserta for taking the action without first consulting council. Thacker took no position on the Mayor's action during the vote, but did object to the bullying of Caserta by council members.

Council had narrowly approved the passage which dipped into the Dietz Hollow Landfill fund. Caserta at the time suggested too many financial uncertainties in that budget.

Caserta asserted that the altered budget hearing process removed "Checks and Balances because members of council were willing to go along with the self-proclaimed "Financial Expert" Mayor.

Although no findings have been made of budget impropriety by the Mayor, Caserta believes the city "ended up with a budget manipulated solely for the specific purposes Mayor Williams set forth."

Huntington City Council does not have to vote on the administration's fixes for the imposing $4.8 million dollar shortfall. They do have to vote should any fee hikes be requested.

Mayor Williams has reiterated that he will not request any increases, stressing the decision must come from council and with enough votes to override his veto.

In December, council approved a 57% sanitary increase proposed by the Mayor, as well as a $10,000 pay increase for him.



Caserta reminded that council does still have a fiduciary responsibility for city spending.



