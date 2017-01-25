Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump’s Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded President Donald Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL pipeline.





The Attorney General, in joining a 21-state coalition in August 2013, encouraged then Secretary of State John Kerry to recommend the issuance of a permit for the Keystone XL project. It will transport oil from Canada to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.



“Approving the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to energy,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Such action will increase jobs, and in the days to come I look forward to the President taking similar action to support West Virginia’s energy jobs.”



West Virginia signed the Aug. 9, 2013, petition with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Virginia.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus