Most read
- Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Man Dies After Double Shooting on Huntington's Ninth Avenue
- Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Marshall to host 3rd annual Science Olympiad for West Virginia students grades 6-12
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- No Layoff Decisions on Looming Huntington Deficit; Police Car Purchase Put Off
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump’s Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline
Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump’s Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 06:21 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General, in joining a 21-state coalition in August 2013, encouraged then Secretary of State John Kerry to recommend the issuance of a permit for the Keystone XL project. It will transport oil from Canada to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Approving the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to energy,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Such action will increase jobs, and in the days to come I look forward to the President taking similar action to support West Virginia’s energy jobs.”
West Virginia signed the Aug. 9, 2013, petition with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Virginia.