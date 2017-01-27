WHAT HAPPENED: Mayor Steve Told HNN in Nov 2016 Expenes "Under Budget"

STEVE WILLIAMS: "Tony, ... I'm not familiar with any of the other things you are asking me to comment on. Our revenues are on track and our expenses are being strictly managed to be under budget."

Huntington's financial crisis has now led to police and fire layoffs, but a few days prior to the November election, Mayor Steve Williams told HNN in a typed response regarding persistent informed sources expressing anxieties about the budget:

At that time the State of WV had announced severe budget deficits and police retirees had protested at the Memorial Park Arch prior to a Mayor's Walk. The Mayor did not come to the walk, but Williams denied a cancellation:

"Tony, the walk wasn't cancelled. A family issue that came up at the last minute that required my attention. I contacted Jennifer Wheeler and apologized for not being able to make the walk. As best as I have heard the walk proceeded because we had staff present to listen and make observations of concerns in the neighborhood just as we always do on our walks. "

However, the pension actuarial adjustment had been passed forward to the mayor, according to a Herald Dispatch story. Depending on the source, he should have known in September, but has admitted knowing in October.



http://www.huntingtonnews.net/143552

Prior to the finance committee meeting/hearing on the 57% sewer hike on Dec. 14, HNN received a tip from an anonymous source that indicated a hiring and spending freeze had been put in effect for the HSB and/or city and that pay cuts had been requested.

At the time of the inquiry, the non-vetted statement received a denial from Bryan Chambers, director of communications, and a "fabrication" response from Mayor Williams. HNN did not publish the allegation although the source appeared familiar with on going contract negotiations.

The source had concern for both work force cutbacks and retiree pensions.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a hiring and spending freeze was implemented, along with overtime reductions, and healthcare alterations.

Mayor Williams has taken responsibility for the overruns.

In addition, former fire chief Carl Eastham told HNN of an $80,000 boat shed overrun and another $700,000, which apparently inferred not implementing unscheduled OT cuts to make a 5% HFD cut-back. The cut-backs jeopardize safety for community and fire fighters. Eastham was the last man out of the burning Emmons Jr. fire ten years ago this month. His helmet melted.







David Williams, an outspoken critic on Huntington government, told HNN, "A competent mayor would cut city hall employees before he would endanger the community and put lives in jeopardy by taking policemen and firemen off of our drug infested streets."

However, the press release, in part countered David Williams criticism indicating (on a positive note) that collection efforts since mid-2014 have netted about $5.2 million in delinquent fees and over $1 million dollars this fiscal year.





