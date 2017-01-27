Most read
- Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request
- Huntington Employees --- Police, Fire , Others --- Let Go by Mayor; Paving Cancelled
- WHAT HAPPENED: Mayor Steve Told HNN in Nov 2016 Expenes "Under Budget"
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Will DOJ, Congress Investigate Up to 70,000 Portsmouth Diffusion Plant Dosimeter Readings "Changed?"
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Third Grader’s Compelling Story Helps Fight Drug Abuse
- Former office manager of Mountain State Justice pleads guilty for embezzling over $1.5 million
VOTE MUST OCCUR FOLLOWING OUT OF ORDER MOTION
REFERENCE: Rules of Huntington City Council
On the latter, although the chairman may state 'you're out of order,' the rules state that after the second 'out of order' , another member must make a motion to hold the person 'out of order' and a vote be held.
Rules of Council are available below as a downloadable attachment.
- RULES OF HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL (179 KB)