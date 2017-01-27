VOTE MUST OCCUR FOLLOWING OUT OF ORDER MOTION

REFERENCE: Rules of Huntington City Council

 Friday, January 27, 2017 - 04:15 Updated 5 hours ago

As a matter of public interest, HNN has provided a copy of the RULES of Huntington City Council.

These pertain to speaking at work sessions (at council member request) and properly barring a disruptive individual from a meeting.

On the latter, although the chairman may state 'you're out of order,' the rules state that after the second 'out of order' , another member must make a motion to hold the person 'out of order' and a vote be held.

Rules of Council are available below as a downloadable attachment.

  1. RULES OF HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL (179 KB)
