Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents Go Red For Women

Huntington, West Virginia—To raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat, the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Saint Mary’s Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. presents Go Red For Women. The event will be February 3, 2017, 5:30 pm, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV. Reception immediately following.

According to Wendy Thomas, "Our Go Red For Women event is a great opportunity to reach out to women in our community and alert them to their personal risk factors for heart disease. By joining together we can raise awareness locally about heart disease and help lead women on the path to prevention."

The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc., and Saint Mary’s Hospital are in partnership with The Heart Truth, a national awareness campaign warning women about their risk of heart disease. The campaign is sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with: The American Heart Association; Office on Women's Health, DHHS; Women Heart: the National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease; and other groups committed to the health and well-being of women.

About The Heart Truth

Although significant progress has been made in increasing awareness among women from 34 percent in 2000 to 57 percent in 2006—most fail to make the connection between its risk factors—such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol—and their personal risk of developing heart disease. A nationwide campaign—The Heart Truth—is underway to raise awareness that women need to protect their heart.

The Heart Truth features a Red Dress as the national symbol for women and heart disease awareness. This symbol links a woman's focus on her "outer self" to the need to also focus on her "inner self" and her heart. What's a Red Dress got to do with it? A simple Red Dress works as a visual red alert to get the message heard loud and clear: "Heart Disease Doesn't Care What You Wear—It's the #1 Killer of Women."

This national campaign is building awareness of women's heart disease and empowering women to reduce and prevent their risk. It is reaching women with important heart health messages in community settings through a diverse network of national and grassroots partner organizations.

For more information about women and heart disease, including materials such as The Healthy Heart Handbook for Women and fact sheets about women and heart disease, please visit http://www.hearttruth.gov or call the NHLBI Health Information Center at 301-592-8573.