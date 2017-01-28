Most read
Police Searching for Murder Suspect
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 00:17 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Brandon Lee Taylor, 28, died of gunshot wounds and Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill, 23, suffered gunshot wounds. Both have ties to Michigan.
Powell is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with a tattoo on his left cheek. Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntington Police Department tip line at 304-696-4444