Police Searching for Murder Suspect

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 00:17 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Police Searching for Murder Suspect
Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Huntington.


Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Brandon Lee Taylor, 28, died of gunshot wounds and Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill, 23, suffered gunshot wounds. Both have ties to Michigan.

Powell is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with a tattoo on his left cheek. Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntington Police Department tip line at 304-696-4444
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus