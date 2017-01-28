Police Searching for Murder Suspect

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Huntington.





Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.



Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Brandon Lee Taylor, 28, died of gun shot wounds and Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill, 23, suffered gunshot wounds. Both have ties to Michigan.



Powell is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with a tattoo on his left cheek. Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntington Police Department tip line at 304-696-4444

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus