The Green Book’s Calvin Ramsey to showcase historical Huntington locations
Ramsey, author of the play “The Green Book,” was inspired by Victor Hugo Green, who from 1936 to 1963 published the Jim Crow-era “Negro Motorist Green Book” – a title that was modified over time and eventually abbreviated as the “Green Book.” The Green Book was used as a reference for safe locations catering to African-American travelers in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Bermuda.
Ramsey said he will share the history of Huntington, West Virginia, and its role in the Green Book.
“There are several buildings still standing in Huntington that were listed as safe places to travel in The Green Book,” Ramsey said. “I hope students will learn of this history and realize that anyone can make a difference. This book shows how African Americans were very much united and talking about its implications in today’s world is more important than ever.”
Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs, said he’s very excited to host an event of this nature to kick off the university’s Black History Month events.
“Huntington’s historical impact on providing safe passage for our African American families during the Jim Crow era is a tremendous reflection of our community’s continued commitment to social justice,” Cooley said. “We are very excited to host Mr. Ramsey and we look forward to the photos and historical accounts of our city’s role in this very important time in our nation’s history.”
This event is free and open to the public. The Huntington community is strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion to follow the screening.
For more information, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-5430.