Statement from President Gilbert regarding Trump executive order

“We are reviewing the information we have been able to obtain regarding the executive order signed yesterday by President Trump and the impact it will have on the Marshall University community.

“We are currently checking to confirm how many students we have from the countries listed in the order, and will do everything possible within the law to assist and retain all our international students.

“Marshall University currently has more than 550 international students from 56 countries. These students are valued and welcomed members of the Marshall family. Their presence adds immeasurable value to our campus by bringing the richness of their cultures and experiences to Marshall and Huntington.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and, as more information becomes available, we will communicate with those affected members of our university community.”