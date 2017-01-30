CORRECTION: Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are

IAFF local 289 president, Ray Canafax, and the Executive Board of the IAFF wanted readers to meet the men who the administration regarded as "just numbers" in their immediate lay off:

Probationary Fire Fighter Scott Ward. Scott is 27 years old and quit his job in Columbus to move to Huntington to serve the citizens.

Probationary Fire Fighter Dustin Bumgardner. Dustin left his job of 8 years to serve the citizens of Huntington.

Probationary Fire Fighter John Lambert. John was voted Most Improved Candidate by his instructors during recruit training due to his desire to be the best firefighter that he could be.

Probationary Fire Fighter John Brugnoli. John quit his job and moved 3 hours away from home to serve the citizens of Huntington.

Probationary Fire Fighter Caleb Burdette. Caleb is married with a young daughter and another daughter on the way. Caleb wanted to become a firefighter to follow in his father's footsteps.

Probationary Fire Fighter Jacob Allen. Jacob is engaged to be married and has 4 children under the age of 7.

Probationary Fire Fighter Jacob Blake. Jacob graduated high school and came to work as a fire fighter to be able to work with his dad, a Huntington Fire Department Captain.

Firefighter Jeffrey Waugh wrote: "These seven fine young men,"rookies", trained every day they were at work. They studied on their days off, not only to be a better firefighter, but also to be EMTs. They fought more fire in three weeks than most do in a year. They have seen the drug epidemic first hand. They have seen death, heartache, and travesty.

"Our hearts break for them and their families as they no longer have a job. I work with some of the best people I know. I have been on this job going on 14 years. We have received a 3% raise over the last 8 years.

"We have seen our insurance go to crap and worked without a contract. But we don't do it for the money or the benefits. We do it because we all love helping others in their time of need."

The executive board of Local 289 along with the shift steward on B-shift organized the breakfast for the seven brothers.

"These men were proud to serve and willing to sacrifice whatever the cost for the citizens of Huntington," Canafax said. "They were shown how much they were appreciated by the Mayor by being laid off with only minutes notice."

Both Canafax and FOP President Brian Lucas have recently appeared on the Tom Rotten Radio Show.

Members of the Huntington Police and Fire Departments are selling support T-shirts for $20 each. Contact any department member.

They will hold a Police and Fire Support Rally at Huntington City Hall from 7-8:30 p.m., which coincides with the next meeting of Huntington City Council.